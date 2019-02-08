A man has been arrested in Michigan and charged with murdering a bystander during a robbery in Kentucky last month.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis will be held in Michigan pending extradition.
Kentucky State Police said Lewis was arrested Friday in Flint, Michigan. Police said a task force of federal and state officials caught Lewis.
He is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He's accused of shooting 25-year-old Gary Medlin of Barbourville during a robbery at the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.