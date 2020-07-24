A man was arrested in Mid-Michigan, in connection with a murder investigation out of Detroit.
Michigan State Police Troopers were contacted by Detroit’s Homicide Unit on July 23 in regards to the murder of a woman in the City of Detroit. Detroit detectives said a woman was killed in her home late Wednesday evening, and during their investigation, detectives discovered a person wanted for questioning had recently been pulled over in Tuscola County by troopers from the MSP Caro Post.
The man had been stopped in Fremont Township for speeding about two hours after the homicide happened in Detroit. Because troopers didn’t know about Detroit’s investigation, the 40-year-old man was cited and released from the scene.
A joint investigation between several law enforcement officers found the man’s vehicle at a home in Caseville Township in Huron County. After surveillance, officials verified the subject was still there, and he was taken into custody without incident.
The home was searched, and officials said several items of interest related to the homicide in Detroit were found.
The man was lodged in the Tuscola County Jail on unrelated charges. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
