Authorities say an 18-year-old man suspected in the possible gang-related slaying last month of a 14-year-old boy at a hotel in western Michigan has been arrested.
The Ottawa County sheriff's office says Juan Sandro Cabrera was taken into custody Friday morning by Michigan State Police after investigators got "new information." Additional details weren't immediately released, but the sheriff's office said an update would be issued when Cabrera has a court hearing.
Warrants were earlier issued charging Cabrera with open murder, using a firearm during a felony and being a gang member. Investigators had sought tips in the search for him.
Troy "TJ" Wells Jr. of Holland was fatally shot Feb. 16 in Holland Township. The shooting happened after authorities say two groups rented rooms at the Hampton Inn for parties.
