Desi L. Henderson, 48, of Saginaw, was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
Henderson is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13.
If convicted, Henderson faces a minimum of 25 years in prison on the charges that involve penetration.
Bond was denied for Henderson, who remains lodged in Saginaw County Jail.
His next court appearance is a preliminary examination on Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
