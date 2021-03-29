GENERIC: police lights night

Police in Flint are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

On March 28 at 12:11 a.m., officers were sent to Hurley Medical Center for a POV shooting. After further investigation, police learned a 31-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made for this incident, according to police. While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

