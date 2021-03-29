Police in Flint are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
On March 28 at 12:11 a.m., officers were sent to Hurley Medical Center for a POV shooting. After further investigation, police learned a 31-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made for this incident, according to police. While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.