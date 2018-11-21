Investigators are asking for your help figuring out who severely beat a man inside an Isabella County apartment.
It happened on Nov. 13 at 6:10 a.m. in the 600 block of East Tomah Road in Chippewa Township.
Deputies responded to a 911 call from Jessie Sosa, 51, who said he had been assaulted in his apartment.
Sosa wasn’t able to give many details of the assault, and is currently in critical condition at the hospital.
If you have any information on the incident, or information related to the case, call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 772-0911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.