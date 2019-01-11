A teenage girl was allegedly grabbed by a man and attempted to kidnap her.
The attempted abduction happened Friday morning, Jan. 11 near Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw.
The school district is now sending out a warning to parents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
A letter to parents said an Arthur Hill student was walking in the area of Bond and Madison Street.
She was going to a bus stop when a man in a black hood and black pants reached out and grabbed her by the arm.
She was lucky enough to escape and run down the street toward her brother.
“Hopefully we catch this guy and he knows not to lurk around here anymore,” said Maria Leo.
Leo is the parent of an elementary schooler and a 14-year-old daughter.
“She’s that age group. I think of her sometime, what if she has to walk one day, I couldn’t imagine,” Leo said.
They live nearby and both go to Saginaw Public Schools.
Leo said she’s glad the district sent letters to parents quickly and not only to high schoolers.
“The whole area down to the elementary school, middle school, and high school,” Leo said. “We all need to be aware in this community.”
She said she’s going to be keeping an eye out driving her kids to school and hopes other parents and students will as well.
“I know there's high schoolers down this way and elementary kids down this way so if other parents just be aware and look out also,” Leo said.
The school has contacted the Saginaw Police Department.
TV5 reached out to the school district for comment but it was after hours.
