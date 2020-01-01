Police responded to reports of consistent celebratory gunfire in the area of Wilkins and Cambrey in Saginaw at approximately 9:30p.m. on Dec. 31.
Troopers were able to pinpoint the shots to a house on the corner of Van Etten and Gallagher. When police arrived, a 26-year-old subject stepped outside with a pistol in his hand and was ordered to the ground and secured.
Another subject in the doorway of the home saw the officers and attempted to run back into the house before police detained him.
According to police, the homeowner provided consent to search the residence. Multiple shell casings matching various guns were discovered around the back door of the residence and garage area.
An additional handgun was located inside the backdoor near where multiple boxes of ammunition were laying. A plain view search of the vehicles in the driveway revealed multiple cased long guns.
A 21-year-old subject admitted to discharging the three long guns earlier in the evening, according to police.
The long guns and additional pistol were seized pending prosecutors review.
The 26-year-old male was found to be on parole and a convicted felon and was lodged at the Saginaw Jail for parole violation, felon in possession, felony firearm and reckless discharge.
