A 31-year-old male is behind bars after Central Michigan University Police say they received two reports of him exposing himself on campus.
Police say Travis Russell Morrison of St. Johns was reported exposing himself in a parking lot 22 at the university.
The incidents occurred on Aug. 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Within an hour of the initial report, police located Morrison’s vehicle at an off-campus address and identified the suspect.
Morrison was arraigned on Aug. 28.
Police say the man has no connection to the university.
If you have additional information about this incident or experienced similar behavior, you are asked to call the CMU Police Dept. at (989) 774-3081.
