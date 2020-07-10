Man behind bars, arraigned on assault charges in Clare County

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of Haskell Lake Road in Frost Township on July 8 for a flenious assault complaint.
Deputies responded to the area and found the suspect still inside the home. The male exited the home at the request of police. The male was placed under arrest at the scene.
44-year-old James Ignatius Matthews was arrianged in the 80th District Court on July 9 and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence and habitual offender fourth offense notice.
Matthews had a bond set at $120,000.
He’s lodged at the Clare County Jail.
