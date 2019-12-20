Sandusky Police responded to a car theft at the Speedy Q parking lot in Sandusky.
The vehicle lost control and left the roadway striking a tree on S. Fulton Street, according to police.
The suspect was located running east in the Firebird Theater parking lot as he appeared to unsuccessfully attempt to enter another vehicle, police said.
The suspect was followed by police and cornered near the Sandusky D.P.W. building and held at gunpoint until other units arrived, according to police.
A taser deployment stopped the suspect, who had a knife, from harming himself or others, police said.
The suspect was described by police as a 19-year-old male from Macomb.
The suspect was transported to McKenzie Health Systems for evaluation and was later taken to the Sanilac County Jail.
Sandusky Community Schools, located six blocks away from the scene, was sent into lockdown by police.
"I'm very proud of the responding unit,” Police Chief Brett Lester said. “This whole incident, from the time of the first 911 call to the time of the suspect in police custody, took only six minutes.”
