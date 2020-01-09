A man is behind bars after police asked the public for help finding him.
Police needed your help finding 27-year-old Alexander Frank Smith who was believed to be in the Genesee County Area.
According to Crime Stoppers, Smith has felony warrants for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearms and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Smith is 5’6” and 175 pounds.
A cash reward up to $1,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
