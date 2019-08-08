One man is on an incredible mission.
Kyle Bailey is biking from the Mackinac Bridge to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.
Bailey is raising awareness about the importance of organ donation.
"I've experienced, unfortunately, organ recipient," Bailey said.
Bailey has biked from Michigan to Florida as well.
Several years ago he even ran across the state of Michigan for the same cause.
