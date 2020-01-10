Environmental regulators say they found barrels scattered across land in Michigan's Thumb region that could've contain toxic chemicals.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy found on Tuesday 55-gallon barrels, one of which was labeled the toxic chemical trichloroethylene, at property owned by Gary Sayers in Sanilac County's Marion Township.
Department spokeswoman Jill Greenberg said results of soil and water samples the agency collected at that site are now being tested for the potential presence of a variety of industry-related contaminants.
Sayers is serving one year in federal prison for illegally storing hazardous waste an old industrial site in suburban Detroit
