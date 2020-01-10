A cancer-causing green slime was found oozing onto a highway in a Detroit suburb, officials say

A mysterious green liquid blocked parts of Interstate 696 in Detroit on Friday, December 20, 2019.

 WDIV-TV

Environmental regulators say they found barrels scattered across land in Michigan's Thumb region that could've contain toxic chemicals.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy found on Tuesday 55-gallon barrels, one of which was labeled the toxic chemical trichloroethylene, at property owned by Gary Sayers in Sanilac County's Marion Township.

Department spokeswoman Jill Greenberg said results of soil and water samples the agency collected at that site are now being tested for the potential presence of a variety of industry-related contaminants.

Sayers is serving one year in federal prison for illegally storing hazardous waste an old industrial site in suburban Detroit

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.