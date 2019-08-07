Owosso Police are searching for a man who broke into a game store with a machete just before midnight on Aug. 5.
The Game Store of Owosso located on 221 North Washington St. was broken into by a man police say is still at large.
According to officials, the man stole merchandise before leaving the store.
Officials said the man is between 17-24.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Owosso Police.
