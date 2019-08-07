Image: Surveillance of Game Store break-in
Source: Game Store of Owosso

Owosso Police are searching for a man who broke into a game store with a machete just before midnight on Aug. 5.

The Game Store of Owosso located on 221 North Washington St. was broken into by a man police say is still at large.

According to officials, the man stole merchandise before leaving the store.

Officials said the man is between 17-24.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Owosso Police.

