The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Monday that injured an 18-year-old man.
At just after 2 p.m. deputies responded to the 3000 block of Leslie Road in Evergreen Township to find a man who shot himself in the abdomen with a .22 caliber firearm.
Sgt. Shelly Park said the man was building the gun when he accidentally fired it.
He told deputies that when he started working on the gun he forgot there was a bullet in it.
Two other people were also in the workshop at the time and called 9-11.
Deputies continue to investigate the incident, but it has been determined to be accidental.
The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Covenant Hospital for treatment.
