An Oakland County man had to get a ride home after winning a $472,139 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery's 50X The Cash Fast Cash game.
The 71-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery, "I always buy Fast Cash tickets when I'm leaving a bar or restaurant because I feel like that's when I'm luckiest,". "I bought a 50X The Cash ticket after dinner as I was leaving McClenaghan's Irish Pub Tuesday and nearly passed out when I saw I had won. I was so shaken up, I had to get a ride home from a friend!"
McClenaghan's Irish Pub is located in Shelby Township.
The player visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the jackpot. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, complete some home renovations, and then invest the remainder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.