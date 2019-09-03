A 37-year-old Detroit-area man has drowned in a western Michigan river while on a camping trip with his family.
MLive.com reports that Pawel Kuras of Clinton Township was pronounced dead early Sunday morning near Whitehall, northwest of Grand Rapids.
Witnesses told authorities that Kuras lost his balance and fell into the White River. Firefighters located Kuras about 3:20 a.m. but were unable to resuscitate him.
Kuras and his family were staying at the White River Campground.
The newspaper reports that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the drowning.
