Officials are asking for help identifying a man caught on video dousing a car in liquid and then setting it on fire.
In the video you see two men walking down the sidewalk at around 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Thomas Street in Flint on Nov. 26, 2018.
One of the men continues to walk, but a second one goes to a car parked on the street and appears to douse it with liquid.
You then see the car burst into flames.
If you have any information that could identify these men, and help solve the crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3tips mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.