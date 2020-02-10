A Michigan man is celebrating his sobriety after graduating from Saginaw County’s drug court program.
62-year-old Mark Mollhagen said he’s no stranger to courts, he’s been using drugs since he was 13.
“I went to prison five times. I’ve been in the county jail probably 20 different times. I’ve been to 25 different rehabs. I spent 13-years in prison. It was always for stealing to support my drug habit,” Mollhagen said.
Mollhagen was back in court on Monday, Feb. 10 but this time for a much better reason. He graduated from Saginaw County’s drug court program.
His family was there to witness him become a changed man, earn his certificate and a star. They also witnessed him earn his life back.
Mollhagen said he’s been clean and sober for 22 months.
“I wanted my family relationships back, I wanted my freedom back, I wanted my property back, and I wanted my respect back. And the only way to do that was to not pick up drugs or alcohol. I didn’t pick em up and I can see all them things coming back to me,” Mollhagen said.
Mollhagen said he’s happy to celebrate two years of sobriety. He said it’s a first for him.
The program is offered to certain people. It’s offered to people who are headed to jail or prison for non-violent drug crimes.
“We try to reintegrate them into the community. We find people that go to prison who have addiction issues often time come out and re-offend. We’d like to stop the cycle,” said Program Coordinator Susan Smith.
As a part of his new lifestyle, Mollhagen said he goes to narcotics anonymous and other support groups more than 10 times a week. He said he owes it to them for helping him through.
“It took 21 months for me to get through, but it was worth every day of it,” Mollhagen said.
Mollhagen may have graduated from drug court but his journey is just beginning. He plans to continue his sobriety and his new healthy lifestyle.
