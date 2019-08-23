A man from Saginaw is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting his child’s teacher.
William O. Head, 44, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Prosecutors said on Feb. 14, Head was at a Bridgeport school during school hours when the incident happened.
Allegedly Head pulled his child’s teacher out of a classroom into a hallway and thrust against her.
Prosecutors said another person at the school intervened and the incident came to an end.
The following day, the teacher reported the incident to police.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Michigan State Police troopers made a traffic stop of a vehicle that Head was riding in. He was then arrested on a warrant.
Head was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 21 and his bond is set at $7,500.
