A man was charged after Michigan State Police said he assaulted two troopers from the Cadillac Post who were responding to a domestic violence report.
On Friday, Feb. 1 at about 9:55 p.m., the troopers were sent to a Wexford County home for the report.
The first troopers arrived at the home and spoke with a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Kangas from Manton.
Police said when the trooper identified himself, Kangas started walking toward the trooper with balled first.
Kangas was repeatedly told to stop, but ignored those commands and pushed the trooper in the chest.
The trooper tried to take Kangas into custody, but he kept ignoring the trooper and locked his hands together under his body, police said.
Another trooper arrived on the scene to help to take Kangas into custody.
While the troopers were taking Kangas to the patrol car, Kangas kicked one of the troopers in the chest.
Troopers restrained him and were able to put him in the patrol car.
Police said as Kangas sat in the backseat, he kicked the car’s interior, attempted to spit on a trooper, and made physical threats.
Kangas was lodged in the Wexford County Jail. He is charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer and one count of domestic assault second offense with a $1,000 bond.
Police believe alcohol is a factor in this incident.
