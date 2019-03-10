A 29-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after authorities found about 30 dogs and equipment used for dog fighting.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Sunday that the man is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on animal fighting, cruelty to animals, gun possession and other charges.
Detroit police and the Michigan Humane Society recovered the animals Friday during an investigation at an east side home and three other locations. Authorities say the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.
