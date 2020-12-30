A man is facing charges after a boat crash on the Saginaw River killed one woman and injured three other people over the summer.
Kyle Loiselle, a 26-year-old man from Thomas Township, has been charged with one count of marine operating while intoxicated causing death and marine operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.
The crash was reported about 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 when a boat struck the Lake State Railway Bridge, near the Saginaw River in Bay County.
When first responders arrived, they found three people onboard the boat.
The fourth was found after a search of the area, who was then taken to a hospital.
Gabryella Benavidez died from the crash while the other three had various injuries.
The surviving passengers said Loiselle was the driver of the boat, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police reports, all four boat passengers were passing around alcohol and had split about 0.5 grams of cocaine an hour before the crash.
The sheriff’s office report says Loiselle had a blood alcohol content of 0.134 and less than 10 ng/mL of morphine in a blood sample taken by Michigan State Police.
Loiselle has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
