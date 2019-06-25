A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two men in western Michigan.
Jon Otis Barnett was ordered held on $10 million bond following a hearing Monday in Hastings. He faces assault and weapons charges as well, and authorities say he also tried to strangle his wife.
Gordon Shane McNeill, a lawyer appointed to represent Barnett, declined to comment Tuesday.
Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood and 73-year-old Gary Peake were found dead Friday afternoon of gunshot wounds in Barry County's Orangeville Township. Peake was found in a home and DeGood by a road. A possible motive for the shootings wasn't immediately released.
Prosecutors say Barnett could face more charges, since he allegedly shot at motorists who tried to help DeGood. A witness called 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.