A suburban Detroit man has been arrested in northern Michigan after authorities say he moved into a seasonal home belonging to someone else.
The Charlevoix County sheriff's office says Tuesday that the 55-year-old man is charged with home invasion.
He is from Shelby Township, north of Detroit. Deputies found the man living in a home in Bay Township, about 265 miles northwest of Detroit.
The sheriff's office says the property owner's belongings were moved out of the house, the locks were changed, and a new mailbox was put up.
Deputies also recovered property reported stolen from home in a nearby community.
