A man is facing charges after leading police on a chase through the village of Farwell.
On Dec. 15 at about 9:03 a.m., Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the village of Farwell trying to locate a stolen vehicle out of Isabella County.
The vehicle was just reported stolen in the area of Vandecar Road and Coleman Road, heading north towards Farwell.
Deputies were checking the area of Oakridge subdivision and Red’s Oakridge Gas Station when deputies found the car.
They found the dark-colored GMC Denali in the Oakridge subdivision.
Deputies tried to stop the Denali, but it started to flee from deputies.
The driver drove through a yard behind the Oakridge Gas Station, then a female jumped out of the Denali and started to run, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies pursued the car that was heading northwest on Cadillac Drive and then drove at a high rate of speed west on Ludington Drive.
According to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen Denali tried to turn into the parking lot of the Lake Truck Stop when the vehicle drove down into a ditch and then a snowbank.
As one of the deputies entered the parking area, the driver in the stolen Denali proceeded to go in reverse and hit the patrol car.
The driver took off again and headed north on Gibson and proceeded to drive toward McKinley Avenue through a farm field.
The sheriff's office said the driver turned around and tried driving through another section of the farm field where they got the Denali stuck. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run on foot.
Tyler Miller, a 29-year-old Lake resident, stopped running and was taken into custody by Clare County deputies and a Michigan State motor carrier.
The vehicle Miller was driving was reported stolen prior to this date out of the city of Mt. Pleasant according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies checked a residence in the Farwell area and were able to locate the vehicle that was stolen out of Isabella County.
Miller was lodged in the Clare County Jail and the Clare County Prosecutors office reviewed the charges.
On Dec. 16, Tyler Miller was charged by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with probation violation, police officer flee and elude in the third degree, resist and obstruct police, and habitual offender fourth offense, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.
Miller’s bond is set at $60,000 surety. He is currently lodged in the Clare County Jail.
