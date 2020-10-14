A man is facing charges after police responded to a call about a possible home invasion that turned into a homicide investigation
At 2:18 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit reported that a 36-year-old Saginaw man called about a possible home invasion on Delaware Street near State Street in Saginaw.
The caller said he shot at an unknown subject outside of his home, through a window.
Officers found Stacey Doreen Johnson, 48, from Saginaw, dead outside of the home.
Investigators say information that was reported isn’t correct, and detectives arrested the caller, who was lodged on open murder charges.
Calvin Joshua, 36, was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 12 in the Saginaw County District Court.
He is being charged with open murder and weapons felony firearm and is being held without bond.
Michigan State Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
