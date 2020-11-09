A man has is in connection to a home invasion in Roscommon County.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, a trooper was sent to a home invasion on Westview Drive in Roscommon Township.
Michigan State Police said the homeowners returned home to find their screen door broken and the main door was left wide open. A flatscreen TV was also missing.
Police arrested William Arnold Jenkins Jr., a 55-year-old man from Macomb, from the investigation.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The TV was recovered at a local pawn shop, according to police.
MSP said the sales slip showed the TV was purchased from Jenkins.
Jenkins was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
He’s charged with one count of second-degree home invasion and his bond was set at $25,000.
His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.