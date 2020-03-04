Police arrested one suspect after a home was broken into in Genesee County.
It happened on Feb. 28 in the 10000 block of Jennings Road in Vienna Township.
The homeowners were away on vacation when the suspect targeted the home, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Police were able to find the 44-year-old male suspect thanks to the home’s Ring surveillance video. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Swanson said this suspect has a history of incidents similar to this and had burglary tools.
He was later charged with a 15-year-felony of home invasion.
Swanson is advising residents if you go on vacation, check with your local police department to see if it can check on on your home while your away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.