A 50-year-old man has been charged after a woman's body was discovered inside a large trash bin outside her eastside Detroit apartment building.
James Cockerham was arraigned Monday on first-degree murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment charges. Court records show a not-guilty plea was entered by the court. No defense attorney was listed.
Police found the body of 27-year-old Elizabeth Laird Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing. Cockerham was identified Thursday as a suspect and was arrested Saturday.
He was ordered jailed Monday without bond. He faces a May 31 probable cause conference and June 7 preliminary examination.
