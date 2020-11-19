A Midland man has been arraigned on charges stemming from a January crash that killed one person.
Gratiot County Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2:16 p.m. in Sumner Township.
Deputies said Garrett Lang from Midland was eastbound on W. Harrison Road, near Lumberjack Road, in a work van. It’s alleged that Lang ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle, driven by 62-year-old Carson Nokes from Bannister.
The passenger in that vehicle, 62-year-old Patricia Nokes from Bannister, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said toxicology showed that Lang had an intoxicating substance in his body.
He was arraigned on the following charges: Operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. His bond was set at $100,000.
