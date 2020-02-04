A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to make contact with an individual he believed was 14-years-old.
Jeffery Lloyd Bader was charged with using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The charges stem from incidents that happened on or about Jan. 31 through Feb. 1, the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office said.
“The allegations in this case involve the defendant attempting to make contact with an individual in Bay City he believed to be 14 years old,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.
The incident is being investigated by the Caro Police Department with assistance from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Caro Police Chief Brian Newcomb has also been working with the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
Search warrants were executed on Feb. 2 and several items of evidence were seized, the prosecutor’s office said.
Bader’s bond was set at $20,000.
He is scheduled back in court for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 12.
If you have any additional information on this case or the defendant, you are asked to contact police at 989-673-2402.
