Felony charges have been issued against a man accused of pointing a gun at protesters in Saginaw County.
The incident happened on June 6.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Terry Lange for the incident.
Lange has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.
"There was a protest ongoing when it is alleged that Mr. Lange pointed a handgun at at least three individuals," the prosecutor's office said.
