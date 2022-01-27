A man is facing several charges as authorities say he smashed a window at a resident’s home with an axe and fled from deputies in Clare County.
On Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the 2000 block of West Jefferson in Lincoln Township. A female caller said a man broke out a window on the house using an axe, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller gave a description of the man as well as the vehicle he was driving, and said the man left the area heading toward the Silver Lake subdivision area in Lincoln Township.
Deputies found the vehicle at a residence in the subdivision with a man standing near the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to talk with the man.
The sheriff's office said the man then got into the vehicle and started fleeing from deputies. While fleeing from law enforcement, the man started to throw objects out of the vehicle and towards the patrol vehicle, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.
The pursuit continued for about 10 miles until the male got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies arrested the man and he was lodged in the Clare County Jail.
Brandon Thomas Sayles, a 26-year-old man from Evart, was arraigned on charges of felonious assault, fleeing a police officer in the fourth degree, weapons possessed by a felon, resisting and obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of property, throwing objects and having an unregistered vehicle.
Sayles’ bond was set at $130,000 and he remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.
