A man has been charged for causing a head-on crash in August that left a woman hospitalized for a month.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said a man has been charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Crews were called to Gratiot Road and St. Andrews Road in Saginaw Township on Aug. 26 about2:30 p.m.
A 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Gratiot when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a 2016 Volkswagen SUV, Saginaw Township Police said. That SUV was driven by a now 52-year-old woman who suffered broken bones in her neck, back, and hand, prosecutors said.
The driver of the pickup truck was also seriously injured.
Multiple people witnessed the crash, including a 45-year-old woman who had to swerve out of the way, prosecutors said.
The pickup driver has yet to be arraigned.
