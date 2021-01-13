A man is charged after a minor disclosed he was allegedly sexually assaulted.
The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was contacted on Oct. 16, 2020, after a minor disclosed to a parent he was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect.
The investigation led to the arrest of 70-year-old Danny William Corwin from Prudenville.
Corwin was arrested on Jan. 6 and was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.
He was arraigned on Jan. 11 in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County.
Corwin’s bond was set at $25,000 and is due in court on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.