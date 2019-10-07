A 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with an intentionally set blaze in a vacant house that left five Detroit firefighters injured.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Henry Vanreyendam is jailed after being arraigned on multiple counts of arson.
The firefighters were inside the burning house on the city's southwest side Thursday when part of it collapsed.
WDIV-TV reported that one firefighter suffered a broken leg. Another suffered third-degree burns and was treated at a hospital. Three other firefighters were treated and released from a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.