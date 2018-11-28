In late May, Daniel Scott Michalak, 33, of St. Clair Shores was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend.
Tia Vellucci’s body was left in a room at the MGM Grand in Detroit with multiple stab wounds and a bite wound on her nose.
On Tuesday, Michalak was bound over to 3rd Circuit Court.
He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to maim and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.
The judge in 36th District Court found Michalak competent to stand trial on October 31st following an independent evaluation.
Michalak remains lodged in Wayne County jail and will be arraigned on December 4th.
