In March of 2018 Cody Thomas and his 3-year-old daughter Aria died in a crash on I-69. The man charged in that crash was acquitted Wednesday morning.
Dalibot Sakotic, 38 is the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into the Thomas vehicle as it was westbound on I-69 between I-75 and W. Bristol Road.
Sakotic was arrested and charged with two counts of felony manslaughter and reckless driving causing death. Sakotic was also charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment.
A jury of 13 found Sakotic not guilty of all five charges.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said though he feels very bad for the Thomas family, "the jury has spoken and we respect the jury's decision."
Leyton said he doesn't know how the jury came to its conclusion, but suspects they needed more evidence than what was presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.