A man arrested in the death of his wife in Saginaw Township has been charged with open murder and felony firearm.
Lonnie Mitchell, 49, is being held without bond at the Saginaw County Jail.
Saginaw Township police were called to a home on Lamplighter Drive near Hospital and McCarty Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell dead inside.
Shortly after Davenport-Mitchell was found, authorities named her husband as a person of interest. Detectives got a tip Mitchell was at a home in Flint. That is where he was taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday morning.
