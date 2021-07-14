A man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting his cousin during a drive-by.
Officers were sent to the Tuscola Motel, located at 434 N. Tuscola Road in Portsmouth Township, on July 7 about 5:30 p.m.
When deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they found bullet holes in the building, shell casings on the ground, and room 20 was left open with blood inside and outside the room.
The victim, 20-year-old Jeremy Shorter, was taken to a McLaren hospital in a private vehicle for treatment before deputies arrived. At the hospital, Shorter’s father and brother told investigators while inside their motel room, they saw an SUV pull up to their window. Witnesses say bullets were fired from the SUV into the motel room.
After Shorter left to visit his father at the motel room he was staying at, Shorter's mother had heard her home on Monroe Street was shot up, according to investigators.
The brother told deputies Shorter and his 20-year-old cousin, Delano Wright III, got into an argument and fought earlier that day. Shorter said he didn’t want to fight with Wright, but Wright made threats he would kill Shorter when he saw him again. Investigators believe the argument stemmed from a money dispute between the two.
On July 12, Wright was arraigned on 10 charges including discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing injury, discharging a weapon into or at a building causing injury, five counts of felony firearm, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.
He has a settlement conference scheduled on July 23 and a preliminary examination on July 29.
