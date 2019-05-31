A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a cab driver during an apparent robbery in Detroit.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Curtis Johnson of Detroit is facing charges including first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Johnson is due in court Friday afternoon. He doesn't yet have a lawyer on record.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Johnson got into a cab about 1:15 a.m. last Saturday that was driven by a 54-year-old man from Hamtramck, then fatally shot him in the back of the head. She says Johnson fled and was arrested Wednesday.
WDIV-TV reports the driver was a father of seven. A neighbor, Denise Clominger, says he was "was doing what he needed to do to ... keep this house going" for his family.
