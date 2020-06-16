A 22-year-old Detroit man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on a Roseville street.
Michael Landers was arraigned Monday on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
Roseville police say the 67-year-old victim was struck by a car early Saturday morning northeast of Detroit.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was arrested in nearby St. Clair Shores.
