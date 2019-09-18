A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in the slayings of four women whose bodies were found stashed in vacant houses in Detroit.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday that Deangelo Martin is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder.
Police have characterized the deaths as the work of a serial killer.
Police Chief James Craig said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two other women who survived attacks. The bodies were found from February 2018 to June this year, and the victims were all in their 40s and 50s.
Martin was arrested in June. He is also charged in the stabbing and sexual assault of one woman in May and the kidnapping and assault of another woman in June.
