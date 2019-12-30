Prosecutors say a Michigan State University student home on break in Chicago was fatally shot by her boyfriend as he played with a gun in an apartment on the South Side.
A judge on Monday ordered 18-year-old Lafayette Hodges held without bail.
He faces involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Lyniah Bell.She was shot in the head.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Arthur Wesley Willis calls the death an avoidable tragedy.
Bell was a freshman at MSU and was planning to major in business and journalism.
