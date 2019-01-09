A hunter who authorities say accidentally shot and killed another hunter in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula on the first day of the state's annual firearms deer season last year is facing charges.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 45-year-old David Michael Barber was arraigned Wednesday in 86th District Court on charges including involuntary manslaughter and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Barber's lawyer Daniel Hartman offered "condolences to the family."
The state Department of Natural Resources has said conservation officers responded Nov. 15 to a reported hunting accident in near the Antrim County community of Alden. The DNR said 38-year-old Justin Beutel of the Midland County community of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.
The DNR has said the men were hunting separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.