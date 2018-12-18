A man accused of killing a university police officer in Detroit has again been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Judge Kenneth King heard testimony from experts Tuesday and said Raymond Durham isn't able to assist his lawyer.
Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Collin Rose , who was a sergeant with the Wayne State University police department. Investigators say they found Durham's DNA on a flashlight discovered at the scene of the shooting in 2016.
Opinions about Durham's mental condition aren't unanimous. Psychologist Alicia Benedict says he had been able to function on the streets by living independently and fixing bicycles.
Durham will continue undergoing mental health treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.