A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the shootings of two adults and attacks on two children, including his 3-year-old daughter who was punched in the face.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Daryl Edwards was arraigned Friday on assault with intent to murder, assault and home invasion charges.
A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were found shot Tuesday morning inside a west side Detroit home. The woman's 8-year-old son had been stabbed. Edwards' daughter he shares with the woman suffered an injury to her nose.
An 11-year-old boy was able to flee the home and call police. Edwards was arrested Wednesday.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy described the woman as Edwards' ex-girlfriend.
Edwards is jailed and faces a July 19 probable cause conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.