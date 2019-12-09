A man who crashed his vehicle into a utility pole in suburban Detroit has been charged in the death of his 7-year-old son.
Police say Arturo Molina Mendez was drinking before the weekend crash in Macomb County.
He's charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.
The boy, who was in the back seat, was declared dead at a hospital.
Mendez is due in court Monday.
Prosecutor Eric Smith says any grief doesn't diminish the driver's responsibility.
